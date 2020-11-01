The repairing work of lockgate number 31 in West Bengal’s Durgapur Barrage hasn’t begun till Sunday morning after it was damaged on Saturday. Thousands of cusecs of water, which is flowing uncontrollably through the gate, is what’s causing the delay.

As per a reply carried by Bengali daily Sangbad Pratidin, State Irigation Department’s chief engineer, Jayanta Das, had an inspection of the Barrage on the Damodar River. He informed that unless the water level decreases the work to repair the damaged gate won’t begin.

A team of high-ranked officials, secretary of Irrigation Department, have visited the Durgapur Barrage to examine the extent of the damege. However, there was no clear communication from any of them about when the repairing world could begin.

Meanwhile, the Bengali daily reported that one of the contractors, who has been given the responsibility to repair lockgate number 31, had said that a path to the damaged gate was being created with sandbags. The flow of the water remained the biggest concern of the officials, informed the contractor.

Employees who guard the loockgates in the 692-metre long Durgapur Barrage – built on the Damodar River in 1955 – noticed early on Saturday morning that the metal gate number 31 was damaged and water was flowing heavily through it. They rang an alarm and informed the higher authorities immediately.

The Irrigation Department officials and Mayor of Durgapur Municipal Corruption, Dilip Agasthi, Durgapur West MLA, Biswanath Parial, and other concerned officials had reached the location immediately after the incident occurred.

Due to the unchecked flow of hundreds of cusecs of water, locals feared an inundation of low-lying areas of West Bengal’s West Burdwan district. Also, the barrage is only source of drinking water for the residents of West Burdwan.

State irrigation department and the barrage officials have expressed apprehension that a disruption may happen in distribution of drinking water in areas falling under Durgapur and Asansol Municipality.

Trying to pacify the situation, Mayor Agasti said that the corporation was ready to tackle the situation. He informed that organisations responsible for distribution of water have been asked to store enough water for 2-3 days.