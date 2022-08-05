Health department sounds monkeypox alert

With a steady increase in the number of monkeypox cases, including death of one person in the country, the state health department has alerted all government and private hospitals across the city and districts to arrange infrastructure required for treatment of patients affected by the disease.

Nine persons have been infected with the viral disease in the country but no such case is recorded so far in Bengal.

The health department has already earmarked state-run Infectious Disease (ID) Hospital at Beliaghata in the city for treatment of monkeypox. A separate ward has also been set up at the ID Hospital, where Covid-19 positive patients are undergoing treatment.

Suspects showing symptoms of monkeypox would be treated at the School of Tropical Medicine (STM) along CR Avenue.

The health department has also directed medical colleges and chief medical officers of health (CMOH) in districts to strengthen infrastructure facilities like setting up isolation wards in teaching hospitals, district and sub-divisional hospitals. CMOHs have also been directed to intensify surveillance if any suspect shows symptoms of fever, skin rash, fatigue, body aches, respiratory trouble and cough cold.

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus belonging to the same family of viruses as variola virus that causes smallpox.

SYMPTOMS

Rash, fever, chills, fatigue, body aches, headache, respiratory trouble, sore throat, cough and nasal block and swollen lymph nodes.