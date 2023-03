Calcutta High Court today yet again pulled up the CBI for its slip-shod probe and also came down heavily on former primary board president Manik Bhattacharya, a prime accused, for his alleged false statements.

The CBI claimed the former board president had offered the contract to a firm for evaluation of OMR sheets without floating any tender. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay said that Bhattacharya had often recorded false statements and the CBI was found wanting in posing desired questions.