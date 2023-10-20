HC rejects Jadavpur Police’s petition to file FIR against Suvendu

With the directive of the Calcutta High Court Suvendu Adhikari, BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition, heaved a sigh of relief on Thursday.

The court has rejected a petition filed by the Jadavpur police station seeking to lodge an FIR with the PS against Mr Adhikari. Jadavpur Police moved the HC requesting its clearance for lodging the FIR against the Leader of Opposition on charges of preventing police from discharging its duty and several other allegations levelled against him.

Earlier, in a separate case the HC had directed that no new FIR could be lodged against Mr Adhikari without taking permission of the court. Mr Adhikari, while addressing a rally in front of the Jadavpur University (JU) to protest against alleged ragging and death of a firstyear student inside the university campus, had slammed police administration allegedly using indecent words.

The Single Bench of Justice Joy Sengupta rejected the move of the Jadavpur PS and observed that the words used by Mr Adhikari during the protest rally in front of the JU did not target any individual. He used the words in a generalized manner not indicating any person. Criminal case could be registered against him, Justice Sengupta observed.