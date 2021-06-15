Justice Tirthankar Ghosh of Calcutta High Court today refused to pass an interim stay order on the case of alleged tarpaulin theft against Nandigram BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

The matter will be heard next on 22 June. Adhikari had moved court for stay of proceedings and quashing of FIR of the case. An FIR has been lodged in Contai police station in Midnapore (east) against BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari and his brother Soumendu Adhikari alleging that at their direction tarupulin worth Rs 2 lakhs were forcibly taken away from the municipality storeroom.

An aide of Suvendu was sent to police custody and later produced in court in this connection. He was later sent to judicial custody. The FIR was lodged by Ratnadeep Manna, a member of the board of administrators of the municipality. Two persons were allegedly engaged in loading the tarupulin on a mini truck on 29 May.