HC forms enquiry panel in SSC case

Setting aside a Single Bench order of CBI investigation into some Group D appointments of School Service Commission, a Division Bench of Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Rabindranath Samanta of Calcutta High Court today directed the formation of an enquiry committee headed by Justice (retired) Ranjit Kumar Bag of this court.

The members of the probe committee include a senior official of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, Paramita Roy and Arunava Banerjee, an advocate of this court while Ashutosh Ghosh will represent SSC. The committee will have to complete its investigation in two months and place its

report before the court. The expenses of the committee will have to be borne by the state government.

All relevant letters of recommendation will be given by the SSC to the Registrar General of the court by tomorrow. “During the hearing of the matter, all the parties have admitted of the corruption in appointment process which is corroborated by documents.” Justice Tandon observed. “So there is need for investigation to find out the truth.” it was further observed.

“For dispensing fair justice there is need for investigation even if there has been minimum irregularity.” it was pointed out. “The court cannot be a silent spectator” it was observed. The court rejected the plea of the commission’s counsel of forming a one-man committee comprising a judge. There is no need for investigation, the counsel of the persons whose appointment has been made in a controversial manner submitted.

“Cannot the court dismiss the employees appointed in a controversial manner depriving deserving candidates if the documents placed during the hearing reveal corruption ?” Justice Tandon asked. “Can’t the court investigate?” It was further asked.