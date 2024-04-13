Have faith in Didi’s guarantee instead of Modi’s: Abhishek

National general secretary of the Trinamul Congress Abhishek Banerjee today urged the Jalpaiguri people to retransform the BJP from tiger to a rat.

Narrating the tale of a ‘hermit and the mouse’, Abhishek said, “You have made the BJP a tiger from a rat by electing its candidates from north Bengal in 2019. After becoming a tiger the BJP has stopped the central government’s funds for your welfare. They have deprived you from obtaining legitimate claims. It is high time and an opportunity to reply to the BJP against deprivation, exploitation and humiliation by electing TMC candidates in 2024.”

“Retransform the BJP from tiger to a rat,” Mr Banerjee urged.

He was addressing a public meeting at Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri today.

Coming down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government, TMC national general secretary said, “There is no need to beg for funds from the Centre. The state government is competent enough to implement all pending schemes. It is Didi’s guarantee.”

“Do you trust Didi, who stays with you always or Modi, who lives away? Vote for TMC so that the BJP sees mustered flowers instead of lotus on 4 June this year.

Citing the example of guarantee by setting up Dhupguri sub-division after TMC’s victory in the bypoll, Abhishek promised that the state government will construct an over-bridge in Mekhliganj for the benefit of one lakh people by spending nearly Rs 20 crore.

He also said another 800-metre bridge, connecting Malbazar and Kranti in Jalpaiguri will be constructed in an appropriate time after elections.

“Those who have applied for Banglar Awas Yojana, will be getting funds for it. The state government will provide funds for its implementation. It is Didi’s guarantee,” he added.

Mr Banerjee today held a meeting with storm victims at Burnish village in Maynaguri this evening.