Haridevpur child abuse: Police arrest key figures

In a shocking turn of events, three individuals have been apprehended in connection with a case of child abuse involving visually impaired minors in a residential facility in Haridevpur, Kolkata.

The incident has drawn widespread attention and raised concerns about child safety in such institutions.

The saga began when allegations of abuse emerged, prompting swift action from law enforcement.

On Friday morning, the police arrested Bablu Kundu, a staff member at the residential home on charges related to the alleged abuse.

The authorities wasted no time and later on Thursday night, also detained the institution’s secretary, Jibesh Datta and a female director, whose identity had previously remained undisclosed.

The residential facility in Haridevpur primarily houses visually impaired individuals, with a total of 38 boys and girls residing there. The institution also doubles as an educational centre for these vulnerable children.

Shockingly, reports indicate that the abuse had been ongoing since 2010, leaving the victims scarred and traumatized.

The police have filed multiple first information reports (FIRs) in connection with the case, naming the director, secretary, and Kundu as the primary accused parties.

The charges include physical abuse, sexual harassment, and molestation.

Legal proceedings against the accused have been initiated, with the victims finally receiving a glimmer of hope for justice. Despite allegations of abuse spanning over a decade, the institution’s director had reportedly taken no significant action to address the situation, leading to widespread outrage within the community.

Police said that the home inmates mostly came from Jharkhand and Giridih. Police shifted the inmates of the home from Haridevpur. Thirty-two inmates and another eight teenage girls were shifted to another location. Complaints were filed with the West Bengal Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR), and later, the police took cognizance of this case.