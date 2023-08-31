Happy with deployment of adequate Central forces in Dhupguri: Adhi

The BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari today expressed his happiness over deploy- ment of adequate Cen- tral forces in Dhupguri bypoll.

Speaking to the reporters at Bagdogra Airport, leader of the Opposition, Mr Adhikari said: “We were worried about inadequate deployment of Central forces. But the Election Commission has finally decided to deploy 30 company Central forces. Now the Central forces will cover 260 polling stations in Dhupguri bypoll. It is a good news for democracy. Mama- ta police as well as civil vol- unteers will have no role.”

Mr Adhikari today came to campaign for BJP candidate in Dhupguri bypoll. Both Union Minister of State for Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur and Suvendu Adhikari joined a road show from Dhupguri College and covered enter

Dhupguri municipal area. Mr Adhikari also said that he would lodge a com- plaint with general observer for Dhupguri bypoll against appointment of con- tractual staffs for electionduty.

As per Election Commission’s guidelines, per- manent staffs should be engaged in election duty, Mr Adhikari claimed. Coming down heavily on the state government, Mr Adhikari said there is no rule of law in WestBengal.

Citing example of a tea garden at Chopra in North Dinajpur, Mr Adhikari said: “Where is rule of law? Mis- creants have evicted Adivasi families forcibly. Miscre- ants opened fire on them. Many of them sustained bullet injuries. Has admin- istration taken stern action against land mafia protecting Adivasi people?”