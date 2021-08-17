Hakim opens ‘Partition Museum’ on trams

A museum on wheels inside the iconic trams of Kolkata was inaugurated by the state transport minister, Firhad Hakim yesterday. Named ‘The Partition Museum,’ it has been opened to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence through people’s perspectives.

Inaugurating the museum, Hakim said, “Bengal believes in harmony and unity in diversity. The museum reflects the ethos of Bengal. It also dwells into the freedom struggle in which Bengal played a major role. The ‘Museum on

Wheels’ beautifully depicts the efforts of our freedom fighters and the impact of division of Bengal and Punjab on the national psyche”.

Noted Indian-origin economist, Lord Meghnad Desai and Lady Kishwar Desai were virtually present at the inauguration from London. The iconic museum has been curated by the West Bengal Transport Corporation which is the custodian of the heritage transport system in the city jointly with trust with expertise in restoration works.

The Partition Museum has been designed using two older trams. The first car highlights the rising resistance against the British Raj from the 1900s. It delves into the key moments during the period of 1900 to 1947 leading to Independence, the way in which the borders were drawn, the division of Bengal and Punjab and so on. The second car depicts and underscores the mass migration and rehabilitation that took place post-Partition and explores the humane angle.

As informed by WBTC official sources, it is the world’s first Independence and Partition Museum on Wheels. The iconic museum is to be on display at Esplanade till December-end. Later, from 1 January, it will be operated

to other parts of the city. Entry is free.