Hakim inaugurates ‘largest career fair’ in Kolkata

With the prevailing pandemic dealing a blow to the education sector, Kolkata is hosting the “largest career fair” at Netaji Indoor Stadium that will seek to counsel students to help them make the right career choice.

Inaugurating the fair that saw the participation of several colleges in the state and which will go on till 5 September, the state transport minister Firhad Hakim said, “This fair will provide ample opportunity for students to make their decisions concerning their careers.”

“The Mamata Banerjee government has created more educational opportunities with several new government colleges coming up in recent years. The government though is putting efforts, cannot do everything and that’s where the private universities have also come into play,” said Hakim.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has recently announced that a career guidance portal will soon be launched by the education department to provide students with an overview of the opportunities and courses offered in all institutes across the globe. She also assured that 500 college students will be given the scope to work at the Chief Minister’s Office.

Chief mentor of ‘Career Planner Edu Fair’, Dipak Sinha Roy said, “Every year more than 150 colleges used to participate in the event. But considering Covid protocols, we have limited the number of participants. We believe this career counselling platform to become ‘One-stop Solution’ for the students to access live unbiased and customized career counselling.”

It is learnt counselling sessions will be offered to students focusing on engineering, medical science, hotel management, media & communication courses, ITI, nursing, pharmaceutical sciences and polytechnic. Students from MAKAUT, Adamas University, JIS University, Techno India University, University of Engineering & Management, Sister Nivedita University are participating.