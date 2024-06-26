Guv writes to Sayantika, asks her to take oath at Raj Bhavan

A day after the newly-elected Trinamul Congress MLA, Sayantika Banerjee from Baranagar constituency wanted Biman Bandyopadhyay, Speaker of the state Assembly, to administer her oath at the House, Governor C V Ananda Bose on Tuesday asked her to take oath at Raj Bhavan on 26 June.

Mr Bose in a three-page letter to Miss Banerjee asked her to take oath on Wednesday at Governor House.

Citing the verdict of the Supreme Court in connection with the swearing-in ceremony of MLAs, Mr Bose has also mentioned previous occasions of how the chief minister and other MLAs have taken oath at Raj Bhavan.

Today’s fresh letter from the Governor has once again intensified controversy in connection with the oath-taking ceremony of the two newly-elected MLAs, Miss Banerjee and Rayat Hossain.

Miss Banerjee on Monday met Mr Bandyopadhyay at the state Legislative Assembly and discussed her oath-taking programme.

After meeting the Speaker Miss Banerjee had told reporters, “I have written to the Governor requesting him to take initiative so that the Speaker can administer my oath in the Assembly where as an MLA I will work.”