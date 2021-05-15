West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has said he was expecting proper investigations into multiple protests he faced while visiting areas torn by post-poll violence in Cooch Behar district yesterday. Mr Dhankar’s convoy was shown black flags and protesters shouted ‘go back’ slogans during his visit to meet people allegedly affected by post-poll violence.

“Around 8-10 ruling party workers stopped the convoy of the governor. What can be worse than this? The way that people are afraid of the police, and similarly the way police are afraid of ruling party leaders, they shake, which I have seen at Dinhata in Cooch Behar. Less than a dozen persons created such a situation. I have informed the chief secretary, director general of police, director of security, and I hope there will be investigations into the incident, those people will be identified and action taken. I will issue a directive over the incidents so that they cannot be repeated,” Mr Dhankhar told a press conference here today.

“The superintendent of police and collector in Cooch Behar remained incommunicado. If they can stop the convoy of the governor then what is the situation of the common men,” he added. Asked about BJP MP from Cooch Behar Nisith Pramanik accompanying him in the visit, Mr Dhankar said the identity of an MP is that he/ she represents a constitution.

“Just as Mamata Banerjee is the chief minister of the whole of Bengal, not only the Trinamul Congress,” he said. Mr Dhankhar today visited a camp at Ranpagli in Assam, where many Cooch Behar residents have allegedly taken refuge from postpoll violence.

“I was shocked to see their condition, their tears were rolling out and unstoppable. They are in tremendous fear to return, saying they will be killed if they return. Is this democracy? I requested them to return, and I will take the bullet on my chest. I will talk to the chief minister in positive frame of mind. She has got the mandate and she should shun the confrontation, she should change her gear,” Mr Dhankhar said. Taking a swipe at rights activists, he said why they are not coming forward and taking any initiative on this issue. “Where are the human rights activists now?” he said.