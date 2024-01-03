Govt stands by you: Mamata to students on Students Day

On Students Day today Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee assured them of every help by the state government to fulfil their dreams. In her message Miss Banerjee wished them and said the state government will always be by the side of the new generation to fulfil their dreams.

On 23 October 2015 Miss Banerjee started distribution of Sabuj Sathi bicycles to the students at a function at Gopiballavpur Block II. The cycles are given free of cost to the students studying between classes IX to XII in state run, sponsored schools and madrassas. More than 1 crore cycles have been distributed so far. The project has received global recognition by the United Nations.

The scheme has successful brought the number of school drop outs and prevented child marriage, as revealed by a study conducted by the Pratichi Trust founded by Nobel Laureate Professor Amartya Sen. The schools are now given school bags, books shoes free of cost. The Self Help Groups have been assigned to make the school dress. Kanyashree has helped the students to pursue higher education up to the university level.

Students’ Credit Card has been helped the students to pursue higher education. The students can take loans from the banks and the state government will be the guarantor. The scheme can be availed by students intending to study abroad.

The scheme has been a popular scheme among the students and many of the meritorious students coming from economically challenged background have availed the scheme to pursue higher studies particularly engineering. Miss Banerjee has over and again assured the students she would always be by their side as she wanted them to go to the best universities abroad and do well there.