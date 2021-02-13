The state government will provide residential plots in New Town to government employess with monthly income of upto Rs 30,000 and others with monthly income above Rs 30,000.

There will be special provision for state government employees on 99 years lease through lottery in New Town where the government is set to allot 400 residential plots to HIG and MIG cooperative societies. Police has also been included.

To address the growing demand for residential housing complexes particularly government employees in recognition of their public services, the state urban development department has submitted a proposal in this regard to the Standing Committee of Cabinet for industry, infrastructure and employment last week. The plots would be given under three categories HIG, MIG-I and MIG-II.

The income criteria for members applying for plots are Rs 30,001 to Rs 80,000 per month for MIG plot and above Rs 80,000 per month for HIG plot. Government employees with gross family income of upto Rs 30,000 per month can apply for MIG-I and MIG-II categories.

Among the 400 plots, HIG cooperative societies will have 177 plots (spanning 5.98 cottah) while MIG-II and MIG-I will have 167 (5.01 cottah) and 56 (4.03 cottah) plots respectively. Each co-operative housing society can have eight members.

The price of land for HIG cooperative is Rs 19,87,196 per cottah while that for MIG-I and MIG-II are Rs 16,55,997 per cottah. All state government employees, police, teaching and non teaching staff of government-aided institutions, employees or statutory and state government undertakings, panchayats, municipalities or local bodies or corporations and pensioners are eligible to apply for residential plots under ‘government employee’ category.

Residential plots on 99 years lease through lottery were earlier allotted in 2016. The Cabinet had then approved allotment for 100 residential plots to HIG categories at Rs 14,59,366 per cottah and MIG categories at Rs12,16138 per cottah on 99 years lease through lottery in New Town.

In 2018, the government had announced ‘Nijoshree’ scheme to provide flats having one and two bedrooms to people whose monthly income is below Rs 30,000.

Those earning up to Rs15,000 per month were eligible to apply for the 1BHK (378 sqft carpet area) flats, while those whose monthly income do not cross Rs 30,000 were able to apply for the 2BHK (559 sqft carpet area). The project eyed plots available with the different bodies and development authorities of the government.