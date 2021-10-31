Govt directs police for strict vigilance during celebration & immersion process

Ahead of Kali Puja and Jagaddhatri Puja, the state administration has directed the police to be vigilant during celebration of the festivals and asked puja committees to ensure that Covid protocols are followed during the immersion process during the celebration of the festivals.

According to a notification issued by the state home department, immersion of all idols should be completed between 5 to 7 November on the occasion of Kali Puja and on 14 and 15 November for Jagaddhatri Puja.

This year Kali Puja and Jagaddhatri Puja will be celebrated on 4 and 13 November respectively. The Calcutta High Court on Friday imposed a blanket ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in West Bengal during Kali puja and other festivals including Chhath puja, Christmas and New Year eve.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the West Bengal government allowed the bursting of green crackers for two hours during Kali puja and Chhath puja, and for around 35 minutes on Christmas and New Year eve, following which a PIL was filed in the high court seeking a complete ban on firecrackers.

State home department has asked the DMs and SPs to hold meetings with organising committees of pujas for taking necessary action to ensure maintenance of Covid protocols to avert any situation that could trigger fresh Covid infection among the masses.

It has also stressed upon using CCTVs and watchtowers at big puja pandals. “In the context of the prevailing threats from divisive and terrorist groups to destabilise the country and to create law and order problems you are advised to exercise utmost vigilance.

Possibilities of using CCTV and watchtowers at large puja pandals should be explored. It has further asked police to take necessary preventive measures including action against known anti-social elements in areas having a mixed population and in vulnerable and sensitive areas.

Special attention should also be given to communally sensitive pockets and places having past history of trouble during the celebration of festivals.