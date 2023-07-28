Govt appoints Indranil Sen as WBTDC head

In an abrupt development, the state government appointed Indranil Sen, minister of state for information and cultural affairs (I&CA), as the chairperson of the West Bengal Tourism Development Corporation (WBTDC). The move necessitated the removal of senior IAS officer Nandini Chakraborty. Actress Sayantika Bandyopadhyay, who had contested Assembly elections in 2021 on a Trinamul ticket, was made vicechairperson of the corporation.

She was defeated by the BJP candidate in Bankura. Mrs Chakraborty was made principal secretary in the tourism department with additional charge of the WBTDC chairperson in February after the governor removed her from Raj Bhavan, where she was posted as principal secretary. With removal of Mrs Chakraborty as WBTDC chief, two singers, Babul Supriyo and Mr Sen will work together in the tourism department, some officials felt. Babul was made state tourism minister after he won the Ballygunge Assembly bypoll held in April, 2022. The bypoll was held after the death of local Trinamul Congress MLA and panchayat minister Subrata Mukherjee.

Sources in the tourism department at New Secretariat office said that Nabanna decided to remove Mrs Chakraborty from WBTDC after discussing the issue with the tourism minister. “We hope that the two ministers from now on would work together for development of the tourism sector in the state in coming days to attract more tourists so that more revenue can be generated. But the way Mrs Chakraborty’s removal from the corporation is surprising to all of us,” sources said requesting anonymity

