Governor Dhankhar ‘history in making’ jab on state cabinet meet

Sharing the decision of the state cabinet to summon the next assembly session on March 7 at 2 am, governor Jagdeep Dhankhar questioned the oddity of the timing and claimed that it is “unusual and history in the making of sorts”. He accused the state government of compliance failure after calls from Raj Bhavan to the chief secretary for urgent consultations allegedly remained non-responsive.

The governor took to his Twitter handle today and shared that the state government has sent him the recommendation to summon assembly on March 7 at 2 am, a decision approved by the cabinet. He questioned the odd timing and took a dig at the state government, writing if it is about scripting some history. He, however, has approved the proposal.

Dhankhar has brought charges against the government, which includes “serious procedural lapses and infractions of Rules of Business and law apparent in the present case, particularly dereliction of duty by the chief secretary, is being addressed separately for action at the level of the chief minister.”

Substantiating his claims, the governor shared that the note sent to him from the additional secretary for summoning the assembly as per the Rules of Business, stated the timing as 2 pm whereas the decision of the cabinet, that accompanied the note, claimed that it is to be summoned at 2 am.

It is to be noted that earlier the governor had sent back the recommendation file for summoning the assembly. He had returned it saying the recommendation must have the approval of the cabinet and not just of the chief minister.

The governor today also alleged that finding the timing of the session odd, Raj Bhavan made an outreach effort calling the state’s chief secretary for urgent consultations before noon today but there was “usual compliance failure”. It is learnt that CM Mamata called the governor and clarified that the timing for the assembly session will be 2 pm instead of 2 am.