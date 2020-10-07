The Government has approved the Ministry of Railways’ proposal for a revised cost estimate for the construction of Kolkata East-West Metro Corridor Project at an estimated cost of Rs 8574.98 crore.

The project envisages construction of a Metro Corridor between Salt Lake Sector-V to Howrah Maidan in West Bengal for a total route length of 16.6 km. The project is being implemented by Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited (KMRCL) which is a CPSE under Ministry of Railways, set up as a special purpose vehicle.

The pre-pandemic target for completion of the project was December 2021. Efforts are being taken to minimise the impact of the pandemic on the completion of the project. The project includes immense technological challenges like tunnel below river Ganges which is the first transportation tunnel in India under any major river as well as Howrah Station which is one of the deepest Metro stations in India.

The mega project envisions the creation of efficient transit connectivity between the business district of Kolkata with the industrial city of Howrah in the west and Salt Lake City in the east through a safe, accessible and comfortable mode of public transport.

Since this corridor connects three most important parts of the Kolkata Metropolitan Area, i.e. Howrah, Business area of Kolkata and New Settlements in Salt Lake, it is going to revolutionize the mass rapid transport in Kolkata and adjoining Howrah and Bidhanangar. This will connect important landmarks like Howrah, Sealdah, Esplanade and Salt Lake Sector-V which is an IT hub.

It will integrate multiple modes of transport like the Metro, Sub-urban Railways, ferry and bus transport by constructing interchange hubs. This will ensure smooth and seamless mode of transport to lakhs of daily commuters.

Project Benefits:

Benefit to people by providing a safe, efficient and environmentally friendly transport system

Reduction in commuting time

Reduced fuel consumption

Reduction in capex on road infrastructure

Reduction in pollution and accident

Enhanced Transit-Oriented Development (TOD)

Increase in value of land bank in the corridor and generate additional revenue

Creation of jobs

Ease traffic in Kolkata and help in pollution control