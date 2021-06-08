An old party supporter was denied entry by Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh during an organisational meeting which fomented agitation and fracas outside the district party office in Dhadka of Asansol. Agitators were forcibly pushed out amid loud slogans.

This was the first meeting of the Asansol district BJP after the Assembly poll results and Ghosh was present. Three MLAs-Agnimitra Pal, Ajay Poddar, Lakhsman Ghorui along with former Asansol mayor Jitendra Tiwari were present. Suddenly, the party bouncers pushed the old timers out of the hall and agitating ensued along with slogans against the leadership and they later kicked the closed shutters of the party office.

Later, the agitation stopped when Ghosh assured them to meet after the organisational meeting. Trade union leader, Rabindranath Roy, OBC morcha vice-president, Kalachand Mondal led the protest. Mafia elements have entered the party, they alleged.

Veteran party leader of Ninghya in Jamuria, Ganesh Chandra Sarnakar alleged that the party leadership had invited him in the meeting and later misbehaved with him.

“I have been with the party since the time of LK Advaniji and Atal Behari Vajpayeeji. But the present leaders are mostly from the TMC and are pushing us out of the party,” he alleged. Ghosh later told mediapersons that many supporters have still not been able to digest the defeat and today’s agitation is a natural outburst.

The party has called an organisational meeting to chalk out plans to contest the upcoming civic and panchayat polls. “We have now three MLAs in the Burdwan (west) district though we have thought of getting more seats,” Ghosh added.