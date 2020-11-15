Tributes have started to pour in from all corners after legendary actors Soumitra Chatterjee died at the age of 85 on Tuesday in Kolkata. He fought a long and hard battle against COVID-19 but despite winning it, other illnesses took away one of India’s most renowned actors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tribute to the veteran actor and tweeted, “Shri Soumitra Chatterjee’s death is a colossal loss to the world of cinema, cultural life of West Bengal and India. Through his works, he came to embody Bengali sensibilities, emotions and ethos. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar wrote, “Deeply grieved at the passing of veteran actor Soumitra Chattopadhyay. Heartfelt condolences. A void difficult to fill. He was first Indian film personality conferred with Ordre des Arts et des Lettres France’s highest award for artists; also winner of Dadasaheb Phalke Award.”

Odisha Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik, said, “Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of veteran film actor and Dadasaheb Phalke & Padma Bhushan awardee #SoumitraChatterjee. Immortalized in his on-screen portrayal of #Feluda & timeless collaborations with the legendary #SatyajitRay, he leaves behind a great legacy.”

Former Indian cricket team captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly wrote, “U have done so much. U can rest in peace.”

Jharkhand Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, also paid his tribute and said, “My deepest condolences to family members & friends of #SoumitraChatterjee. One of Bengal’s finest actors, synonymous to Satyajit Ray’s masterpieces – we will remember ‘Apu’ through his phenomenal contribution to Indian Cinema. May his soul rest in peace.”

It was COVID-19 encephalopathy that had made Soumitra Chatterjee’s brain weak before eventually turning it unresponsive, leading to a multi-organ failure.

“We declare with heavy heart that Shri Soumitra Chattopadhyay breathed his last at 12-15 pm at Belle Vue Clinic today (15 November 2020). We pay our homage to his soul,” the hospital said in a statement.

The Dada Saheb Phalke awardee was already on life support and had stopped responding to the treatment, since the last few days of this week.

Chatterjee had tested positive for coronavirus on October 5 and got admitted to the hospital the very next morning.

He was shooting for a documentary titled ‘Abhijan’ directed by actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay. He last attended shooting at the Bharatlaxmi Studio on October 1. The next shooting schedule was fixed for October 7.