From paper to celluloid~celebrating the genius of Satyajit Ray

His scrutiny lying in his characters with their roots in society, and engaging in selfeffacing camera work and lighting, Satyajit Ray is considered to be one of the greatest filmmakers the world has ever seen.

Achieving the highest level of personal expression in film with his works, Ray’s style develops naturally from the subject matter and from a need to portray it as simply as possible. The fundamental humanist foundation of his corpus of work acts as a unifying factor.

A legendary filmmaker, author, screenwriter, essayist, lyricist, magazine editor, illustrator, polyglot, polymath, calligrapher, and music composer, the world celebrates the 102nd birth anniversary of Satyajit Ray. Born on 2 May 1921 at Garpar Road, Kolkata in the house of his predecessors (Upendrakishore Ray Chowdhury and Sukumar Ray), Satyajit Ray began his career as a junior visualiser at D J Keymer & Co, a British-owned advertising firm.

His creative flair gave the advertising industry access to a number of typefaces, including Bengali. In 1947, he established the Calcutta Film Society, where Russian filmmaker Sergei Eisenstein’s Battleship Potemkin was shown. He watched 100 films on a sixmonth journey to Europe in 1950, including Vittorio De Sica’s Ladri di Biciclette or Bicycle Thieves(1948), which had a profound influence on him.

After returning home, he set out to show the world that realistic filmmaking was feasible with an amateur team. With a strong passion for films, Ray began writing screenplays and publishing essays on cinema in The Statesman. This turned out to be the beginning of filming. Ray wrote Bengali short tales in Sandesh, a children’s magazine founded by his grandfather, in addition to writings about film.

His widely known characters include Feluda along with his cousin Topshe and friend Jatayu, Professor Shonku and Tarini Khuro. His debut film, Pather Panchali(Song of the Road), was completed in 1955, despite extreme financial difficulty. The auteur put Indian cinema on the world map.

The movie went on to bag multiple foreign honours, including Best Human Documentary at Cannes in 1956. His notable films include the Apu Trilogy (comprising Pather Panchali, Aparajito and Apur Sansar), Parash Pathar, Ashani Sanket, Jalsaghar, Mahanagar, Ghare Baire, Jana Aranya, Hirak Rajar Deshe and Agantuk, to name a few. In 1987, Ray was awarded the Legion of Honour by the President of France.

The Academy Awards presented him with the Honorary Oscar in 1992. In an interview with Andrew Robinson, Ray had said, “I don’t like to be too articulate about it because it’s all there in the films. One has to see the films and read them.

I don’tbegin by formulating a moral attitude and then making a film. I think it’s the business of the critic to form his own conclusions. I don’t want to add footnotes to it. I’m very unwilling to do that.”

Earlier this month, Jaya Bachchan (Bani from Mahanagar) delivered a speech at Nandan, Kolkata, commemorating the auteur’s birth anniversary. The Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute (SRFTI) today hosted a special screening of Shatranj ke Khiladi, the only Hindi feature film Ray made in his distinguished career.

The Satyajit Ray Memorial Talk with Prof. N Manu Chakravarthy was held after the film. The event came to a conclusion with a performance by a local indie band Borno Anonyo.