Foster son accused of murdering mother

A foster son has been accused of murdering his mother. The incident took place on Sunday in the Hijalpukur area under Habra police station. The family claimed that the accused son brutally slit his mother’s throat and escaped unnoticed from the back of their two-story house. The family has filed a written complaint against the accused at Habra police station. This incident has created a sensation in the area.

According to family sources, childless couple Joy Gopal Biswas and Ruby Biswas of Hijalpukur had raised Ayan Biswas with affection since he was young. However, Ayan later became addicted to drugs, which greatly saddened his 65-year-old mother, Ruby. The family wanted Ayan to return to a normal life, so they admitted him to a rehabilitation centre.

It has been reported that on Sunday morning, Ayan had an argument with his mother. Afterwards, he locked the door and slit his mother’s throat with a sharp weapon before fleeing. The family has provided a detailed account of the incident in their written complaint to Habra police station. Based on the complaint, the police have launched an investigation into the incident and are searching for the fugitive.

