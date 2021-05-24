A certain ‘Forum of Concerned Citizens’ that comprise members from all walks of life including former judges, senior functionaries of Civil and Police services, senior armed force officers, etc. has submitted a memorandum with the President of India, requesting a relief package for about 4000 to 5000 people who have migrated from West Bengal to Assam, Jharkhand, and Odisha due to the alleged political violence that ensued post-Assembly elections.

It requested that the affected be rehabilitated and provided with a “full sense of security”.

It stated that out of 23 districts in Bengal, 16 were badly affected by violence. It also requested that a special investigation team monitored by a retired Supreme Court judge and appointed by the apex court, be formed for a fair investigation into these incidents of violence.

The forum reasoned that since West Bengal is a sensitive border state, these cases should be handed over to National Investigation Agency.