Former Chief Minister of West Bengal Buddhadeb Bhattacharya has been released from the hospital on Tuesday. He will be under observation at his home for the time being.

According to Bengali daily Anandabazar Patrika, Bhattacharya was discharged at around 11:30 in the morning. He was escorted back to his residence by his wife Mira Bhattacharya.

The hospital said he had been responding well to the treatment after he was admitted to the private institution in south Kolkata on December 9.

The 76-year-old suffered aggravated breathing problems and was put on mechanical ventilator support at the critical care unit of the private hospital.

Bhattacharya, who was the chief minister of West Bengal from 2000 to 2011, has been a victim of respiratory problems and other old age-related ailments for quite some time.

The veteran CPI(M) leader was initially put on non- invasive ventilation (BIPAP) at the hospital after which his oxygen saturation improved to 95 per cent.

His health gradually started to improve from Saturday. For the last two days he had no problem in speaking and eating by his own.

According to hospital sources, the former CPIM politburo member had been expressing his wish to be released immediately.

“He will be under oral steroids for some time and physiotherapy will continue. Doctors will continue to monitor his health. Home backpack support will continue as usual,” a doctor said as quoted by PTI on Monday.

Following a few tests on Tuesday morning, the doctors decided to let the veteran politician go. From BIPAP to nebulizer, he has the set-up at home required for his treatment.