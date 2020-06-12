Former West Bengal minister and two-time Trinamool Congress legislator Abani Mohan Joardar passed away at his Salt Lake residence early on Friday morning. He was 79.

A retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Joardar had joined the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress and was first elected from the Krishnanagar north assembly constituency in 2011.

Joardar was also made a minister without any portfolio in the Mamata Banerjee-led state cabinet. He was suffering from kidney related problems for a long time and was undergoing dialysis too, family sources said.

“Very sad at the passing away of party colleague, former minister and two-time MLA from Krishnanagar Uttar, Abani Mohan Joardar after an illness bravely fought. Served well both in IPS, govt and party. Condolences to his family and friends,” Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted.