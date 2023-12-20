Logo

Logo

# Bengal

Forest dept destroys 53 ivory tusks

The forest department destroyed 53 ivory tusks by setting them on fire in Barjora in Bankura today.

SNS | Kolkata | December 20, 2023 7:45 am

Forest dept destroys 53 ivory tusks

Representation image (Photo: SNS)

The forest department destroyed 53 ivory tusks by setting them on fire in Barjora in Bankura today. “The ivory tusks were kept in safe custody of our three forest divisions in the district; those were collected over a period of 10 years after the death of elephants here,” said S Kulandivel, chief conservator of forests (central circle) of South Bengal.

He said, “Those were destroyed following the provisions of the country’s Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and had received approval for burning from the principal conservator of forests (wildlife).” The act doesn’t allow auctioning for the tusks as a preventive measure to check black marketing. Karmadhyaksha (forest), Bankura zilla parishad, Chitta Mahato and the honorary conservator of forests, Mathur Kapri, besides the DFOs of three Bankura forest divisions were present

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related posts

# Opinion

Sinking Ship

Japan’s politics is riddled with scandals, mostly related to funding or favours to a particular individual or group, and some former Prime Ministers have lost office either because they were directly involved in or were complicit in the scandals.

# Opinion

Beyond borders

In the intricate game of Indian politics, where each move can shape the destiny of millions, the BJP’s recent selection of chief ministers in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan seems to be a strategic chess play, reaching far beyond the boundaries of these states.

# Opinion

Achilles’ heel

In the vast geopolitical chessboard, one piece stands out as a potential game-changer in any conflict involving China and that is the Indian Ocean.