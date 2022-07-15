Forensic samples collected from Burdwan hotels

A two-member forensic team arrived at Burdwan from Kolkata today and collected samples from inside the hotel that had sold liquor illegally, claiming nine lives.

Forensic expert Debashis Saha and his assistant first entered the hotel at College More area in presence of the policemen and collected samples of liquor and food. Then they entered the house of Ganesh Paswan, the hotel owner and spent 15 minutes there. Ganesh, however, was arrested by the police on Tuesday and the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court ordered 4 days police remand for him.

Also, samples were collected by the experts from another roadside hotel at Singh Darwaza locality in town. The owners of the hotel, Chinmoy De and Gautam De also had died the same day the alleged liquor tragedy was first noticed, 7 July. Saha said, “We’ve collected samples for further investigation and the reports will be prepared at the earliest.”