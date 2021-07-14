In a belated act of mending fences with Trinamul Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, the Congress national leadership will take a call on whether to field the party nominee in Bhowanipore, the Assembly segment from which she is stated to be contesting in a coming bypoll.

Once decided, it will be a strategic milestone in Congress Trinamul rapprochement in the backdrop 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Politics being the art of the possible, such a decision will chalk out a revival route for Congress which for the first time since Independence is not represented in the state Assembly. Its fallout would result in a distancing between the Congress and the Left in the state after the latter had been a steadfast ally for years.

Credence has already been lent to the theory of PCC soft-pedalling its strident Opposition to the Trinamul run state government after state Congress chief, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury floated the idea of not fielding a candidate at Bhowanipore given the ruling party’s overwhelming popularity on the recently-held Assembly elections. The CPIM led Left Front, the Congress’s electoral ally, is, however, opposed to the idea of letting Mamata have a cakewalk.

Bhowanipore constituency has been represented since 2011 by Mamata. But she lost to her erstwhile Cabinet colleague, Suvendu Adhikari when she chose to contest from Nandigram this year to test her popularity in an area where an agitation against land acquisition for a chemical hub coupled with a similar stir

at Singur helped catapult her to power.

Senior Congress leader, Gourab Gogoi who was in the city recently left partymen and media guessing when he said that it was up to the AICC whether to field a candidate at Bhowanipore. He attributed it to be the PCC chief’s personal decision of not fielding a candidate at Bhowanipore.

Trinamul nominee and state power minister, Sovandeb Chattopadhayay comfortably won from Bhowanipore amidst the widespread electoral triumph of his party. But he resigned to let his party chief contest from her old constituency where she lives. No decision has been taken over bypoll date.