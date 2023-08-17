Five-member TMC team meets Swapnadip’s parents

A five-member Trinamul Congress delegation met deceased Jadavpur University’s Swapnadip Kundu’s parents at his residence in Nadia and assured them complete cooperation from the administration. The body of Kundu was found inside the main hostel last week.

The delegation, led by three ministers, Bratya Basu (education), Dr Shashi Panja (women and child development and social welfare), Chandrima Bhattacharya (finance), Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar (MP) and Sayoni Ghosh (Trinamul youth congress president). Chief minister Mamata Banerjee had already spoken to the parents of Swapnadip. Mr Basu said the students of the university had refused to install CCTV inside the campus. He said stringent action would be taken against the culprits. He said the state government was determined to demolish the groups with vested interests.

He said the police were investigating the matter and nine persons have been arrested. He reiterated that no one involved with the matter will be spared. During the emotional interaction, the mother of the deceased student shared her son’s aspiration to study at Jadavpur University. Sayani Ghosh, the youth Trinamul president, offered comfort to the mourning mother, underscoring the party’s commitment to seeking justice. Mr Basu also expressed concerns today over the handling of the ongoing situation at Jadavpur University.

Addressing reporters, the minister shed light on the recent meeting called by the Governor, which has raised questions about the roles and responsibilities of various government entities involved.