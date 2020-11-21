Five persons undergoing treatment for Covid-19 died in two separate hospitals designated for Covid patients and a private nursing home in Siliguri in the past 24 hours, sources said. A 77-year-old resident of Hakim Para in Siliguri and a 60-year-old person from Pradhannagar died at the hospital in Matigara yesterday.

A 68-year-old person from Bhaktinagar in Siliguri died last evening, while a 55-year-old resident of Tung in Kurseong died at another hospital at Kawakhali. A 65-year-old person from Malbazaar area in Jalpaiguri district died in a private nursing home today. Darjeeling district recorded 87 fresh cases of Covid-19 today.

According to sources, 44 of the new cases are from the Siliguri Municipal Corporation, four from Darjeeling Municipality, four from Kharibari, one from Sukna, eight from Kurseong Municipality, 10 from Mati- Team tries to put up Chhath greeting posters near Mahananda ghats gara, four from Mirik, six from Naxalbari, two from Phansidewa, one from Pulbazaar/Bijanbari, one from Sukhia Pokhari and two from Takdah.

Fifteen cases were also detected in the Jalpaiguri portion of the SMC. Also today, a total of 133 Covid patients were either discharged from hospitals or they ended their home isolation, the sources added. 60 cases in Malda Malda reported another 60 cases of the virus last night.

While 48 samples were tested positive at the VRDL in the Malda Medical College and Hospital, 12 others were found in rapid antigen tests, sources said. Eighteen of the fresh cases were from areas under the English Bazaar Municipality and 11 from Kaliachak- I. The other cases were from other blocks of the district.