Fisheries dept to cancel license of trawlers carrying small Hilsa

In a desperate bid to stop the catching of small Hilsa fish, the state fisheries department plans to cancel licenses of trawlers used by fishermen to net most Bengalis’ favourite fish.

This year, city markets are running out of large-size Hilsa that come from Bangladesh and from local areas along the Bay of Bengal in Digha, Diamond Harbour and Roopnrayan river in Kolaghat of East Midnapore.

Sources in the fisheries department said that fishermen using trawlers venture out to catch small Hilsa weighing between 250 gm and 500 gm in the Bay of Bengal and other rivers connecting to the sea, bringing down the number of fish that grow to large size.

And this trend has caused a huge crisis in the supply of large local Hilsas in markets across the state. “We are planning to cancel licenses of trawlers if these vehicles are found carrying small Hilsa. The move will help ensure adequate supply of local Hilsa fish of large size weighing 800-900 grams and above each in the market ahead of the departure of the monsoon by the Durga puja festival,” the sources said.

On the other hand, the most coveted Bangladeshi Hilsa may also hit neighbouring West Bengal ahead of the festival. Anwar Muqsood, secretary of both the Fish Importers’ Association and Howrah Wholesale Fish Market has given a ray of hope to the fish-loving Bengalis, saying, “We are expecting a considerable consignment of Bangladeshi Hilsa fish by the end of September. We are also in constant touch with the Bangladesh government through different administrative levels in Delhi for the past one month in this regard,” he said.

“This year, city markets are virtually running out of even the local silverfish in our state. The non-availability of the local Hilsa has made it highly expensive. It costs around Rs 2,000 per kg in city markets,” he added. “In some markets, Hilsa weighing around 200 to 500 gms are being sold at around Rs 600 to Rs 800 per kg,” a retail seller at Dum Dum bazaar said.

In September 2020, as much as 1,450 metric tonnes of Bangladeshi Hilsa were imported to India after Bangladesh lifted the ban on exporting the fish. With the lifting of ban Kolkata markets had an adequate supply of Bangladeshi Hilsa during the Puja last year. For the first time since 2012, when Bangladesh had banned the export of Hilsa fish to India, the government of the neighbouring country has given special permission for the export of the much-loved delicacy to India.