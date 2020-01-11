In association with the Indian Chamber of Commerce for the fifth year in a row, the state department of Fisheries is organising the Bengal Fish Fest 2020 at Nalban Food Park Kolkata. The fest was inaugurated today and will continue till Sunday, 12 January. Organised to “develop proper means of sustainable and scientific pisciculture in available inland and other water resources to make the state self-sufficient in fish production,” the fest was a grand success on the very first day with people giving very positive reviews.

“The food is so good, I’d definitely want to come again!” said one member of a family as they happily enjoyed their squid. The fest was showcased a extensive variety of specialities from every nook and cranny of the country. Neighbouring countries like Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh made their presence felt as their stalls actively competed against their Indian counterparts. It is learnt that the fish fest will also host technical seminars and conferences in the final two days, along with a special investors’ meet.

Mr Chandra Nath Sinha, minister, department of Fisheries, presided over the inauguration programme in the presence of dignitaries such as Mr Biman Bandyopadhyay, Speaker of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly and Mr Sujit Bose, minister of state, department of Fire and Emergency Services. Many of the speakers spoke about the importance of pisciculture and the advancements made in the field.