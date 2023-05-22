First ranker in Madrasah Fazil exam gets Mamata’s call

The Ist rank in the state in Madrasha Fazil examination goes to Fahim Aktar of Furfura Sharif Haldar Para, results of which were declared yesterday. A student of Furfura Fatehia Senior Madrasah, Fahim Aktar ranks first in the state, obtaining a grand total of 565. Fahim said, “I achieved highest marks in Islamic studies, 99, and in other subjects above 90 marks.

My hard work has paid off, I am very happy with my performance. Regularly, I devote six hours to studies and find enough time to play cricket, mobile games and social media activities. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated me over the phone.

I express my heartfelt gratitude and thanks to her. She encouraged me to go ahead for higher studies. My Aim is to go ahead with Arabic literature. I also express my heartfelt gratitude and thanks to my teachers and above all to my parents for their motivation, inspiration and encouragement towards my studies.” The Pirzada of Furfura Sharif, Toha Siddiqui also expressed his heartfelt congratulations to all the successful Madhyamik and Madrasha students, and expressed words of encouragement for the unsuccessful candidates. Pirzada Toha said,

“A joint effort should be made to motivate and encourage students towards games and sports and make them understand the demerits of devoting long hours on cell phones.”