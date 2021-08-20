Firhad Hakim rules out any immediate rejig in KMC BoA

At a time when speculations have surfaced as to whether Firhad Hakim will continue to head the board of administrators (BoA) of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), when changes were brought about in at least 100 civic

bodies in the state, Hakim today ruled out any such immediate changes in the KMC board.

The Trinamul Congress government recently removed two ministers, Arup Roy and Rathin Ghosh, as chairmen of the board of administrators (BoA) of Howrah Municipal Corporation (HMC) and Madhyamgram Municipalities, respectively.

This was done in line with the party’s new policy of ‘one person one post’. This is also reflected on at least 100 municipal bodies such as Uttarpara, Konnagar, Rishra, Bhadreshwar, Baidyabati, Serampore, Tarkeshwar, Arambagh, among others.

However, the KMC BoA has not undergone such changes yet. Commenting as to whether such a change will be brought into the KMC BoA, Hakim today ruled out any such immediate reshuffle.

Firhad Hakim, apart from being the state transport minister, was also appointed the chairman of Housing & Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO), last month. Hakim additionally continues to hold the post of KMC BoA chairman and have led the board through the covid period, since the outbreak in 2020.

With the term of the KMC board expiring, a board of administrators were appointed by the state government with Hakim as the chairman. “However, it is yet to been seen whether the ‘one person one post’ will tend to alter the portfolios of one of the important and trusted men in Mamata’s cabinet”, said the source.