Financial crisis in tea gardens, Darj Tea Assn claims

Close on the heels of Darjeeling District Magistrate S Ponnambalam asking the owners of 10 tea gardens under the Darjeeling Organic Tea Estate Pvt Ltd (DOTEPL) to appear before him to explain non-payment of wages, the Darjeeling Tea Association (DTA) today showcased the “distressed Darjeeling tea industry” and said it was going through a financial crisis.

The DM has asked the acting chairman and director of Darjeeling Organic Tea Estate Pvt Ltd (DOTEPL) Rembert Biemond, and chief executive officer Indroneel Guho to be at the DM office in Darjeeling on 2 September to explain why lease determination process may not be initiated for the said tea gardens.

Observers, on the other hand, said tea gardens always come up with “the same old story” of financial crisis whenever the region’s biggest festival ins round the cornerDurga Puja in the Plains and Dashain in the Hills.

“Whenever Dashain approaches and tea workers start preparing to celebrate the festival and expect legitimate claims, including bonus, top officials of the tea industry sing the same old song of financial crisis,” a Hill-based observer, who has witnessed many incidents in tea plantations, said.

Notably, Sandeep Mukherjee, the Principal Advisor to the Darjeeling Tea Association, said in a Press note: “Darjeeling tea industry is going through a financial crisis, which has happened due to drop in export market, falling demand for tea, rise in cost of production and climatic impact on crop production since the last few years.”

“The industry used to produce around 11 million kgs around a decade back, which has dropped down to 6.7 million kgs in 2021, in spite of which there is no commensurate rise in demand in both domestic and international markets.

In such a situation, the industry does not have capacity to support its 55000 permanent workers of the industry,” he added. Mr Mukherjee also blamed the influx of tea from Nepal into India that he said was causing “irreparable damage” to the Darjeeling tea industry, both in prices and quality.

“An anti-dumping duty on Nepal tea needs to be imposed, since blending of orthodox tea imported from Nepal with Darjeeling tea is being done,” Mr Mukherjee said, adding,

“The results of this dire situation is that Darjeeling Organic Tea Estate Private Ltd, the second largest producing group in Darjeeling has come to a grinding halt since 13 August 2022, since wages and salary could not be paid. Unless immediate remedial action is taken by the concerned government, more such plantations will get shut down resulting in further worsening of the prevailing situation.” As per the notice, issued by the Darjeeling DM on 26 August, for hearing in connection with non-payment of wages, Rs 3,50,82,290 is due for tea workers in the 10 tea gardens under the DOTEPL.

Notably, Chief Executive of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) Anit Thapa has written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on 26 August about the plight of workers associated with the DOTEPL, and has requested the CM to terminate the lease of land given to the company.

Significantly, as the Darjeeling DM issued the notice immediately after Mr Thapa’s letter to Miss Banerjee, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista said: “It is good to see that West Bengal Government administration is finally waking up to difficulties faced by tea garden workers.” “I want to ask the CM why was she asleep for the past three months…,” Mr Bista added.