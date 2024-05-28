Financial assistance to kin of those who died: Mamata

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the death of those who lost their lives due to the cyclone Remel and assured that financial assistance would reach their next of the kin shortly.

In her X handle the chief minister wrote: “Bengal is situated on the coastal Bay of Bengal. So, the state has to face natural calamities every year. Much damage has been made by the cyclone Remal. The loss of lives has been less due to the alertness of the state administration. I express my grief to those who have lost their lives and financial assistance will reach their next of kin shortly. The administration will assess the damages caused to the houses and crops and the state government will give more stress to consider the matter once the model code of conduct is lifted. The state administration was ready to face the natural calamity despite its busy schedule due to the election. From the chief secretary to the secretariat, district administration up to the block level stood beside people and will be so in future. The credit to evacuate two lakh people and put them up in 1,400 camps set up in safer places goes to the municipalities and the panchayats. I thank the state and local administration for their tireless work. Do not get scared and rest assured we will do everything to face the situation.”

Meanwhile, a press note issued by the state administration stated that 1,700 lamp posts have been damaged and many trees uprooted in South and North 24-Parganas. Waterlogging has been reported from various areas of Kolkata and its neighbourhood.

The preliminary report stated that around 2,500 houses have been fully damaged. House building grant worth Rs 1.20 lakh will be provided as per the SDRF norms after verification. For compensation for the partially damaged 27,000 houses compensation will be made available. Relief materials have been distributed among the affected families.