TMC MP and a known Mamata Banerjee-loyalist Dinesh Trivedi on Friday announced his resignation from the Rajya Sabha in a dramatic fashion. He is rumoured to be heading towards BJP.

While addressing the upper house of the Parliament, Trivedi said that he felt suffocated as he was unable to carry out any work for the people or do anything for the violence going on in the poll-bound West Bengal.

“If you sit here quietly and cannot do anything, then it is better that you resign from here and go to the land of Bengal and be with people,” he said in the Upper House of Parliament.

Trivedi said the world looks at India when something happens.

“What I mean to say is the way violence is taking place in our state. Sitting here, I am feeling perplexed as to what should I do,” he added.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP said he is unable to tolerate various incidents of violence that were taking in West Bengal, where the state assembly elections are due in March-April this year.

“I am grateful to my party that it has sent me here, but now I feel a little suffocated. We are unable to do anything and there is atrocity (going on). My voice of conscience is saying what Swami Vivekananda used to say — arise, awake and stop not till the goal is reached,” Trivedi said, while announcing his resignation from the House.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh said there is a due process for resigning from the House and asked Trivedi to submit his resignation in writing to the chairman.

Before being nominated for the Rajya Sabha, Trivedi was a two-tike Lok Sabha member representing the Barrackpore constitutency.