The nationwide strike, called by farmers’ organisations and backed by all major opposition parties, had a major impact in West Bengal as well, where it was mainly observed by Congres and Left Front parties and organisations.

Farmers’ organisations, such as the Bharatiya Khet Mazdoor Union and the All India Kisan Sabha have called the strike majorly successful in West Bengal.

Almost in every part of the state, life and livelihood came to a standstill on Thursday. In the capital city of Kolkata, CPIM and Congres held a joint rally in central Kolkata’s Rajabazar area to enforce the strike.

Cadres from left parties and Congres were also seen holding marches in support of the strike in South Kolkata’s Jadavpur. In Madhyamgram, at the city’s northern fringe, the protestors blocked roads and affected transportation. They were seen playing football on the road.

Trinamool Congress (TMC), the governing party of West Bengal, also joined the movement against the new farm laws and staged demonstration in front the Gandhi Statue in Mayo Road.

At the districts, Congres-CPIM workers blocked railway tracks in Hooghly’s Rishra station and halted Howrah division’s local train service for several hours. The protestors were also seen enforcing the strike at the bus terminus in Chuchura.

Similar scenes were noticed in North 24 Parganas’ Kankinara station where the CPIM cadres and workers stopped local trains from plying. The left parties also held rallies in Dakshineswar.

Train services were restricted in Burdwan as well. Burdwan-Katwa service was stopped after CPIM-Congress workers blocked tracks in East Burdwan. CPIM organised rallies and marches throughout the district and burnt tyres effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In North Bengal, CPIM cadres and workers were seen playing football on the Maldah-Chanchal state highway. Most of the shops and markets in Siliguri did not open, while transportation in the city was limited.

The situation in North Bengal remained tensed from Tuesday morning as BJP also called for a 12-hour strike to protest the killing of its worker during the Uttarkanya march.

Meanwhile, after failing to find a solution from the Central Government through debate and dialogue and in order to mark their protest against the three new Farm Laws, after days of agitation, the protesting farmers mark “Bharat bandh” today from 11 AM to 3 PM.

The protesting farmers had urged people to extend their support non-violently and said their protest was not meant to cause problems for the common man.

Marathon talks between the Centre and the agitating farmer unions on have failed to end the standoff over the new farm laws as the protestors refused to budge on their demands and another round of discussions will be held later in a bid to forge a resolution.

The government side, led by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, said that they were ready to bring some amendments to the laws, but the other side stuck to their demand of repealing the three “hastily-passed” farm laws completely, saying there were several loopholes and deficiencies.

Agitating farmers have also placed demands that the Centre convene a special session of Parliament and repeal the new farm laws as they threatened to block other roads in Delhi and ”take more steps” if it failed to do so.