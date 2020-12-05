Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president in West Bengal, Dilip Ghosh on Friday launched an attack on Mamata Banerjee after she vowed her “complete support” to the protesting farmers at Delhi borders.

At a rally in Hooghly’s Champdani, Ghosh said, “In this state the potato farmers don’t get proper price. They sell potato at Rupees 5 per kg. Still we buy that potato at Rupees 45 per kg. The remaining 49 goes to TMC’s election fund.”

“Didimoni (Mamata Banerjee) has said that she would agitate in support of farmers. Farmers here don’t get deserving rates for the wheat they produce. That’s why Modi ji has created the new farm laws. Farmers in West Bengal have to sell their wheat to middlemen. They don’t get the actual price,” the Medinipur MP added.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minster Mamata Banerjee called the protesting farmers at Delhi borders on Friday and assured her complete support for their movement.

Banerjee talked to several agitating farmers over the phone of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O’Brian, who visited the Singhu border. Social activist and Swaraj India party chief Yogendra Yadav was also present while she was speaking with the farmers.

Talking to the protestors, the TMC supremo reminded them about her 2006 hunger strike in Singur and said, “To protect the interest of the farmers, I had fasted for 26 days. I assure my complete support to your movement.”

“I’ll say to all of you, don’t stop agitating untill the government takes back these black laws,” she added. “Also protest against the Essential Commodities Act. That’s killing common citizens”

Interestingly, 14 years ago on December 4, Banerjee had begun her 26 days hunger strike against the forceful acquisition of farms lands in Singur by the then Left Front government in West Bengal.

Marathon talks between the Centre and the agitating farmer unions have so far failed to end the standoff over the new farm laws as the protestors refused to budge on their demands and another round of discussions will be held later in a bid to forge a resolution.

After the successive meetings between the farmers and the government which remained unsuccessful, the two parties are set to meet for the third time on Saturday to resolve the deadlock.

On Thursday evening, 40 farmers’ unions called for a ‘Bharat band’ on December 8 in order to mark their protest.