Eye on polls, Abhishek to visit Goa after Kali puja

The Trinamul Congress national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee is scheduled to visit Goa on the second week of November to discuss the poll strategy with Prashant Kishor and the leaders of Goa Trinamul Congress.

Mamata Banerjee’s visit to Goa has already made a good impression on women voters who constitute about 49 per cent of the total voters. It is much akin to that of Bengal. Meanwhile, Goa TMC has started its poll campaign for the 2022 election against the ruling BJP government.

One of the main campaign promises of Goa TMC is to make the state free of potholes by 1 November. They criticised chief minister Pramod Sawant for allegedly failing on his promise to deliver the same. In the campaign rallies, pictures of potholes collected from all the 40 constituencies in the state are being used to dismantle the government’s narratives about development.

The Goa TMC leaders including Dr Jorson Fernandes, Priya Rathodand Jayesh Shetgaonkar raised their voices on this issue. Jorson Fernandes expressed his fears surrounding “degrading road conditions” and criticized the state government for only sprucing up a certain portion of the road in Taleigoa and Panaji just ahead of Union home minister Amit Shah’s visit to Goa on 14 October.

Priya Rathod added that many citizens are repairing the bad roads with their own money and are filling up the potholes, the sight of which has gone viral on social media. “What a shame that people are being forced to do the government’s job,” she remarked.

Taking a dig at Union minister, Nitin Gadkari, who claimed that all the development work in the state was a ‘trailer’ and the ‘real picture’ was yet to be seen, Jayesh Shetgaonkar said, “‘They have been showing trailers since the last 10 years. The situation is so scary on the ground that I wonder what the whole picture will look like! Their own tourism minister Manohar Ajgaonkar has criticised the new national highway passing through Pernem, saying that the stretch had more potholes than the road itself which had aggravated his neck problem.”

Meanwhile, buoyed by today’s landslide victory, Trinamul Congress chief Mamata Banerjee said the people always have faith in the political party that has credibility. She said BJP makes tall promises in their election manifesto of ushering “achhe din” but fails to deliver and which is now apparent in the spiralling prices of fuel, cooking gas and also commercial gas cylinders. “BJP is an election oriented party and spent crores of rupees during Bengal election. They had muscle and money power, and used Central agencies but failed to secure a victory. People of Bengal are fond of their heritage and culture and rejected the BJP through ballot” she said