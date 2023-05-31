Eye on rural polls, govt announces 1.25L jobs

Keeping an eye on the upcoming panchayat elections, chief minister Mamata Banerjee today announced a big recruitment drive with around 1.25 lakh people to be recruited within this year.

The process for filling up vacancies would begin within the next two months. Stung by severe workforce crunch in different departments, coupled with a freeze on recruitments in educational institutions, the state government took the decision to fill up the vacant spots.

Out of the 1.25 lakh recruitments, around 25,500 appointments of teachers would form the core. Of this, for primary and upper primary, the volume of recruitments would be 11,000 and 14, 500 respectively, while 2,200 professors would be appointed for college and universities respectively.

Besides, 20,000 posts would be filled in the police force, 3,000 would be absorbed as excise constables. The government would recruit 12,000 people for Group D, 3,000 for Group C respectively. In a boost to the health sector, 2,000 doctors along with 7,000 nurses would be recruited this year.

These apart, 7,000 Asha workers along with 9,493 anganwadi workers would be recruited. The chief minister, while replying to queries also claimed that she had shot off a letter to the Union home minister Amit Shah seeking his permission to visit strife-torn Manipur.

On Governor CV Anand Bose’s alleged soft-pedalling on the issue of the appointment of state election commissioner, she said that her government was pursuing the issue much before the current incumbent Sourav Das was to retire and the state government had already sent a file recommending name of former chief secretary Rajiva Sinha as the new SEC but the file was yet to be cleared by the Governor.

She also said that if he had any issue with it he should have sent it back to the government immediately