Exec engineer files plaint over filling up water body, police begin probe

Beliaghata police station has registered a case in connection with filling up of a water body measuring around 14 cottah on Chaul Patty Road in Ward No. 34 under the Kolkata Municipal Corporation following a complaint from an executive engineer of the civic body.

“…[T]his is to inform you that an illegal filling up of water body at the above mentioned premises is going on in violation of section 53 of WBT&C (P&D) Act 1979 & 22 of West Bengal Inland Fisheries Act 1993 (amended).

“Therefore, you are requested to take immediate action considering this as an FIR and provide us a case reference for further necessary action in this matter,” the complaint lodged with the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Beliaghata police station on 16 September stated.

“On the basis of the complaint lodged by a KMC executive engineer we have started a case to probe the allegations. We have treated the complaint as an FIR,” Premjeet Chowdhary, OC, Beliaghata police station, told The Statesman.

According to the sources, “The FIR (No. 156) has clearly stated that sometimes, on & before 16/9/21, some unknown miscreants filled up or restored a water body near the premises on the Chaul Patty Road, Kolkata-10, illegally.” Interestingly, local municipal coordinator of Ward No. 34 Alokananda Das denies any knowledge about the incident.

“I have no idea about any such activities of filling up of a water body in my area. So far I know there is no such allegation of pond filling in our ward,” she said. “A few days ago, we have cleaned a water body removing hyacinths etc for immersions of Durga idols,” she added.

Local residents alleged that some influential real estate agents have been eyeing the water body to construct multi-story buildings, adding that the plot has been fenced with concrete. Police did not take prompt action to restore the water body, a local resident alleged requesting anonymity.