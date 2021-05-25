Former Trinamul Congress MLA of Itahar and the former president of the North Dinajpur TMC committee, Amal Acharjee, has expressed his desire to return to the party.

Mr Acharjee has shot a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, expressing such a wish to get back into the TMC fold. Mr Acharjee won the Assembly elections on TMC ticket from Itahar in the years 2011 and 2016. However, he switched sides to the BJP this year after the party denied him a ticket to contest the Assembly elections.

Amid the so-claimed BJP wave, the TMC has bounced back in the state for the third time after winning the elections this year.

“I was hurt after I was denied the ticket by my party. As such, I joined the BJP during the last moment of the elections. However, I did not campaign for the BJP in Itahar. I have now been seeing that the BJP has started hatching conspiracies against the state TMC leaders. They are using the CBI to tarnish the image of our beloved leaders. Under these circumstances, I want to leave the BJP and rejoin the TMC. As such, I have written a letter to both Miss Mamata Banarjee and the state president of the Youth TMC committee, Mr Abhisekh Bandopadhya,” Mr Acharjee said today.

When contacted, the president of the North Dinajpur TMC committee, Kanaiyalal Agarwal, did not want to make any comment on the matter.