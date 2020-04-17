An ex-BSF jawan, currently attached with Khidirpur dock as a security person, tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total cumulative cases in the apparent ‘non-containment zone’ district to six.

This time, the 55-year-old man, a resident of Charatal under Chapra area in Nadia, has been taken to Kalyani S N R Carnival Covid-19 hospital, while his five family members including two minors have been sent to an isolation center in the hospital for observation. Earlier, five persons including three children of a family at Srikrishnapur in Burnia tested positive for Covid-19.

They were all sent to Beleghata ID hospital while eight other family members were sent to Rajarhat quarantine center in Kolkata on 28 March. The health department later identified 71 persons who came in contact with the affected persons and they were all taken in quarantine centers. Finally, these infected five persons were released from the hospital as they tested negative. Within a few days, a new positive case has been found which triggered fresh panic. The district health department has begun tracking persons who came in contact with the affected person.

“We are collecting data from the locality about the movements of the infected person in the locality and interaction with the neighbourers or relatives during his stay. For precautionary measures, we will keep the person either in a quarantine center or in home quarantine,” said a health official. Meanwhile, the administration and police have sealed the village and urged the villagers not to go out from their houses. “We have also put up posters mentioning help line numbers across the area and asked the villagers to call at the helpline numbers for any type of help starting from food items, groceries to medical help. All help will be given to them by our panchayat workers and district police will also help them round the clock till lock down is over,” a senior administrative official said, adding, “All roads connecting with the village have been sealed. Basically, we have put the entire village in quarantine.”

The local police have also swung into action to prevent any assembly in the locality. “We have started relaying our information to villagers about do’s and don’ts. As the area is minority dominated, we have pressed our vigil in the locality”, a police officer said. The infected man came to Chapra from Khidirpur on 8 March after hiring a vehicle when he started feeling feverish.

The health official was informed about his appearance in the locality on 10 March. He was then taken to Chapra hospital from where he was admitted in Saktinagar district hospital. He was later taken to the isolation center in the Glocal hospital. During his stay in the Glocal hospital, his sample was sent to Kolkata and his report came yesterday. A local resident who did not wish to be named said the man at first was examined in a Kolkata hospital when he started feeling uneasy.

The Kolkata hospital suggested him to go to Rajarhat quarantine center, but he fled from there and reached his house at Charatala a few days ago. During his stay, he interacted with several people for at least two days and finally when he could not get rid of his ailments, he went to Chapra hospital.