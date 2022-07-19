ER, SER, METRO celebrate Azadi Ki Rail Gadi Aur Stations

As a part of the nationwide celebrations to mark 75 years of India’s independence, the Eastern Railway, South Eastern Railway and the Kolkata Metro Railway are to celebrate Azadi Ki Rail Gadi Aur Stations from 18 to 23 July with a host of programmes.

The week-long celebrations kicked-off today with the general managers of the three zonal railways flagging off a motor bike rally. The bike rally originating from Kolkata after travelling through a distance of 772 km will reach Champaran on 27 July. After that, the rally will head towards New Delhi and reach there on 14 August after covering a distance of 1,466 km. As a part of the iconic week, the railways ministry has identified 75 railway stations associated with the country’s freedom struggle. The national carrier has also spotlighted 27 trains for the celebrations.

In Eastern Railway, Bhagalpur, Burdwan, Jirat, Naihati and Subhasgram while in the South Eastern Railway Chakradharpur, Tatanagar, Ranchi and Balasore have been chosen for the celebrations. The city Metro railway has listed Netaji Bhavan Metro station for its proximity with the residence of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

Apart from this, in Eastern Railway, three trains namely, Howrah-Kalka Netaji Express, Howrah- Amritsar Jallianwala Bagh Express, Howrah-Siuri Hool Express have been spotlighted for the week-long celebrations, informed the general manager of the Eastern Railway and Kolkata Metro Railway, Arun Arora.

Similarly, the SER has nominated Howrah-Mumbai CSMT Mail for the event and the train is to be flagged off by family members of freedom fighters on 20 July.

The zonal railways are to organize colourful flagging off of all the spotlighted trains and special events at the earmarked stations during the week-long celebrations. During the event, video walls, selfie point, nukkad natak, patriotic songs and cultural programs, special light and sound shows will be organized at different stations marked for the purpose.