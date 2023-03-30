ER commissions Vande Bharat coach maintenance depot

Putting its foot forward to handle more and more Vande Bharat trains, the Eastern Railway commissioned the longest coach maintenance depot dedicated to the upkeep of the premium train.

The Vande Bharat coach maintenance depot at Jheel Siding, Howrah, is a 425-meter long three-tier facility that has been completed at a cost of Rs 140 crore. The project was done by the public sector undertaking of the ministry of railways, the Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) and was sanctioned in 2019.

According to general manager of the Eastern Railway Arun Arora, as the Vende Bharat trains have state-of-theart rakes, they require maintenance facilities that are at par. Keeping this in mind, phase-I and phase-II of the Jheel Siding Coaching Complex was commissioned today. “It has the most modern facility with three levels-pits, where the lower part of the rake can be seen, floor and the top,” informed GM Arora. “This model is followed all over the world. The first two phases have been commissioned at a cost of Rs 140 crore. The facility will be extended in the next phase under the Gati Shakti Unit of Howrah at an estimated cost of Rs 103 crore. The third phase will be completed at cost of Rs 64 crore under the Gati Shakti programme. After this, it will be a complete state-ofthe-art facility for Vande Bharat rakes,” he added.

According to the GM, before the commissioning of this shed, trains of only 10-12 coaches were maintained. However, with today’s commissioning, the zonal railway would be able to maintain rakes of 18 coaches. Rakes of 10-12 coaches would be sent to smaller sidings for maintenance while the ones with 18 coaches would be maintained here. We would be able to maintain five trains, including Vande Bharat every day at this shed.

An automatic coach washing plant (ACWP) was also commissioned today. As pointed out by the GM, normally, for washing a rake around 6 kilo liters or 6,000-litre water is required. However, with the commissioning of the new automatic coach washing plant, 0.72 kilo liter would be required. Thus, the plant would enable the Railways to save 0.528 kilo liter of water per rake and around 1,900 KL water per year. Besides reduction in water consumption, the ACWP at Howrah EMU shed will also enable cleaning of 15 rakes per day in comparison to 2 rakes by manual cleaning and will help in saving about Rs 20 lakh per year through reduced manpower requirement, according to the ER