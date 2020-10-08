Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today cautioned the police asking them to thwart any attempts by Maoists to return to Junglemahal.

She asked the police to stay alert and ensure peace prevails in the Junglemahal region, once dominated by Maoists. While addressing an administrative meeting in Jhargram, Miss Banerjee directed DGP Virendra to employ various government agencies to collate information on suspicious activities in the rural and mofussil areas of erstwhile Maoist strongholds.

Handwritten posters, allegedly issued by CPI (Maoists), had resurfaced in Belpahari area of Jhargram last month. Miss Banerjee, said “some people belonging to a political party had visited Junglemahal few days ago along with Maoist old guards to foment trouble”.

“It is your (police) responsibility to ensure no one creates unrest in Bengal by using money power; the police have to be more active,” she stressed. The CM said her government had to put in a lot of effort to quell insurgency and restore peace in Junglemahal–comprising forested areas of Jhargram, Bankura, Purulia, West Midnapore

“I have given you (police) the information.They are from a political party and visited the area with some Maoist old guards to create fresh trouble in Jhargram. I will not tolerate this; peace has been restored, and it must prevail” she said.

“Requisite information should be gathered about people staying in guest houses and hotels in such places,” she said. The chief minister emphasised on the pending projects and asked the officials and Zilla parishad to issue tender bids immediately and asked for quick implementation of government’s ‘Mati Srishti’ projects where acres of barren lands would be converted to fertile lands.

The CM further stressed that it was important to keep a tab on cash flow during the elections, usually meant for buying votes, as it could invite more trouble in the area.