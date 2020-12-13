BJP national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, has said that the Election Commission should send the central forces in West Bengal immediately without waiting for next year’s polls.

Vijayvargiya, the saffron party’s chief convener in West Bengal, has said that he would appeal to EC to start deploying the central forces to resist TMC’s violence in the state.

“Mamata Banerjee is trying to crate an environment of violence in the state. She has realised that the land beneath her feet is gradually moving away. She is trying to hold on to the chair by creating fear in the minds of people,” ABP Ananda quoted Vijayvargiya as saying on Sunday.

The hindutva outfit’s central leader went to Bolpur to meet the Visva Bharati University VC ahead of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s virtual address on the occasion of the institution’s centenary year celebration.

“To end this politics of violence and fear, we will appeal to the Election Commission to start sending the central forces. We’ll also urge for the people to vote peacefully,” Vijayvargiya said.

His statement, like many of party colleagues who demanded the President’s Rule, has come on the background of already-heated state of political affairs in West Bengal after the convoy of BJP national president JP Nadda was attacked earlier this week.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) involved itself directly by summoning the state government to submit a report about the law and order situation and asking the Chief Secretary and DGP to visit New Delhi.

Home Minister Amit Shah also asked the Governor of West, Jagdeep Dhankhar, to file a separate report from his end about the current law enforcement condition in the state.

Even though Dhankhar filed his report within a day, the TMC-led West Bengal government did not submit any report. Chief Secretary Alapan Banerjee and DGP Virendra also refused to visit New Delhi, giving a clear indication of the growing animosity between the state and the Centre.

At a time when a response from the Home Ministry was anticipated, the West Bengal government hit back at the Home Ministry further by calling it’s move to summon Chief Secretary and DGP “against the spirit of the Constitution” in its letter to Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla.

Representating the West Bengal administration, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said law and order fell under the dominion of the state government and asked under what jurisdiction the MHA had called for Alapan Banerjee and Vierndra.