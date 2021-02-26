The Election Commission of India on Friday declared the schedule of the much-anticipated state assembly elections in five states, including West Bengal.

Voting will take place for 126 seats in Assam, 234 in Tamil Nadu, 294 in West Bengal, 140 in Kerala and 30 in Puducherry.

In Bengal, the polls will be conducted in eight phases, starting from March 27 to April 29. The result of all the assembly elections will be declared on May 2.

The second phase of polls in Bengal will take place on April 1, followed by the third phase on April 6. The fourth and fifth round of election would be on April 10 and April 17 respectively. The sixth phase will be held on April 22.

The first phase in Bengal will cover 30 constitutencies, while the second and third will see people voting in 30 and 31 seats respectively. The fourth phase will cover 44 assembly constitutencies and the sixth will see electorate of 45 constitutencies coming out to the polling booths.

The penultimate phase of the Bengal polls will be held on 36 seats and the last will cover 35 constitutencies.

Nearly 18.68 crore electors will be eligible to vote at 2.7 lakh polling stations for 824 seats in five assembly elections, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said at a press conference here.

Arrangements will be put in place for candidates to file their nominations online for the five assembly polls. Voting will be allowed for an additional hour, keeping in mind COVID-19 safety guidelines, he said.

Assam assembly polls will be conducted in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6, while polling for the Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry assembly elections will take place in a single phase on April 6.

